Mom's Health: हर मां को अपनी डाइट में जरूर शामिल करने चाहिए ये 5 सुपरफूड्स
Mom's Health: हर मां को अपनी डाइट में जरूर शामिल करने चाहिए ये 5 सुपरफूड्स

Health Care Tips: अगर माताएं अपने आहार में इन सुपरफूड्स को शामिल करती हैं तो इससे वो तंदरुस्त और ऊर्जावान बनती हैं. इसके साथ ही इनके सेवन से उनकी इम्यूनिटी भी बूस्ट होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं माताओं को कौन से सुपरफूड्स को अपनी डाइट में शामिल करना चाहिए.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Mom's Health: हर मां को अपनी डाइट में जरूर शामिल करने चाहिए ये 5 सुपरफूड्स

Healthy Superfoods for Moms: सुपरफूड्स पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर खाद्य पदार्थ हैं जो कई स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करते हैं, जिससे वे एक माँ के आहार के लिए बेहतर बन जाते हैं. सुपरफूड्स कई आवश्यक विटामिन, खनिज जैसे कई एंटीऑक्सिडेंट से भरपूर होते हैं इसलिए इनको एनर्जी का पावरहाउस कहा जाता है. इन्हीं सुपरफूड्स में शामिल हैं जामुन जिसमें फाइबर की अच्छी मात्रा मौजूद होती है जोकि आपकी इम्यूनिटी और डाइजेशन को बढ़ावा देता है. वहीं नट और बीज हेल्दी फैट और प्रोटीन जैसे गुणों से भरपूर होते हैं. इसलिए अगर माताएं अपने आहार में इन सुपरफूड्स को शामिल करती हैं तो इससे वो तंदरुस्त और ऊर्जावान बनती हैं. इसके साथ ही इनके सेवन से उनकी इम्यूनिटी भी बूस्ट होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Healthy Superfoods for Moms) माताओं को कौन से सुपरफूड्स को अपनी डाइट में शामिल करना चाहिए......

