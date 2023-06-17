Silent Heart Attack: दबे पांव आते हैं कुछ दिल के दौरे, एक ही झटके में हो जाती है मौत!
Silent Heart Attack: दबे पांव आते हैं कुछ दिल के दौरे, एक ही झटके में हो जाती है मौत!

Silent Heart Attack: साइलेंट हार्ट अटैक एक ऐसी स्थिति है जहां दिल का दौरा पड़ता है लेकिन इसके लक्षणों को व्यक्ति अनुभव नहीं करता है और यह अनजाने में ही हो जाता है. इसलिए इसे 'साइलेंट' कहा जाता है.

Jun 17, 2023

Silent Heart Attack: दबे पांव आते हैं कुछ दिल के दौरे, एक ही झटके में हो जाती है मौत!

Silent Heart Attack: हाल ही के वषों में हार्ट अटैक के मामलों में एक तेजी की वृद्धि देखी गई है, जिसमें बुजुर्गों के साथ-साथ कम उम्र के लोग भी शामिल हैं. यह साइलेंट हार्ट अटैक नामक स्थिति दबे पांव के रूप में प्रकट होती है और व्यक्ति इसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं होती है जब तक कि दिल का दौरा पूरा नहीं हो जाता. साइलेंट हार्ट अटैक अत्यंत खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है और इसका खतरा अस्वस्थ जीवनशैली और अनहेल्दी आहार के कारण बढ़ गया है. इस आर्टिकल में हम साइलेंट हार्ट अटैक से जुड़ी मुद्दों को विस्तार से समझेंगे और यह भी जानेंगे कि यह आम हार्ट अटैक से कितना अलग होता है.

