Weight loss drink: वजन घाटना चाहते हैं तो पिएं ये चमत्कारी जूस, बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल लेवल भी होगा कम
topStories1hindi1747191
Hindi NewsHealth

Weight loss drink: वजन घाटना चाहते हैं तो पिएं ये चमत्कारी जूस, बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल लेवल भी होगा कम

Weight Loss: फल और सब्जियों में प्रचुर मात्रा में विटामिन, एंटीऑक्सीडेंट और अन्य पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं, जो शरीर के अतिरिक्त वजन कम करने में मदद करते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weight loss drink: वजन घाटना चाहते हैं तो पिएं ये चमत्कारी जूस, बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल लेवल भी होगा कम

Weight Loss: इस साल की शुरुआत से ही काफी सारे लोगों ने अपना वजन कम करने का संकल्प लिया है. वजन कम करने के लिए विभिन्न आहार और उत्पादों का उपयोग किया जाता है, जैसे कि वेट लॉस आहार, प्रोटीन शेक, स्मूदी, जूस और चाय. इन आहार और उत्पादों में किसी भी पोषण सामग्री की कमी नहीं होती है. फल और सब्जियों में प्रचुर मात्रा में विटामिन, एंटीऑक्सीडेंट और अन्य पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं, जो शरीर के अतिरिक्त वजन कम करने में मदद करते हैं. हालांकि, स्वस्थ तरीके से वजन कम करने के लिए सही मिश्रण और सामग्री को जानना महत्वपूर्ण है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग