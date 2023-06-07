Balasore के बाद Odisha में एक और भयानक हादसा, मालगाड़ी ने ले ली 6 मजदूरों की जान
Hindi Newsदेश

Balasore के बाद Odisha में एक और भयानक हादसा, मालगाड़ी ने ले ली 6 मजदूरों की जान

Train Accident In Odisha: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए ट्रेन हादसे की जांच अब तक जारी है. इस बीच ओडिशा से एक और बुरी खबर आ रही है. यहां एक अन्य बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा देखने को मिला है जिसमें 6 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

One More Train ACcident In Odisha: बालासोर रेल दुर्घटना के बाद ओडिशा से एक और भयानक ट्रेन हादसे की खबर आ रही है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो एक मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आने से 6 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई. रेलवे सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बुधवार की दोपहर में ये दर्दनाक घटना हुई. जाजपुर रोड रेलवे स्टेशन के पास खड़ी एक मालगाड़ी के कुछ डिब्बे अचानक से लुढ़क गए और छह मजदूरों के ऊपर चढ़ गए, जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई.

