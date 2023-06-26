Adipurush Controversy: 'रामायण-कुरान जैसे ग्रंथों को बख्श दीजिए, क्या करता रहता है सेंसर बोर्ड?' आदिपुरुष के मेकर्स को HC ने लताड़ा
Adipurush Controversy: 'रामायण-कुरान जैसे ग्रंथों को बख्श दीजिए, क्या करता रहता है सेंसर बोर्ड?' आदिपुरुष के मेकर्स को HC ने लताड़ा

Allahabad High Court on Adipurush: कोर्ट ने फिल्म के निर्माता, निर्देशक समेत अन्य प्रतिवादी पार्टियों की कोर्ट में गैरमौजूदगी पर भी कड़ा रुख दिखाया. वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता रंजना अग्निहोत्री ने सेंसर बोर्ड की ओर से अभी तक जवाब न दाखिल किए जाने पर आपत्ति जताई और कोर्ट को फिल्म के आपत्तिजनक तथ्यों के बारे में बताया.

Adipurush Total Collection: फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' को लेकर लोगों का गुस्सा थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. इसको रिलीज हुए भले ही 10 दिन हो चुके हैं लेकिन संवादों पर अभी तक निर्माता-निर्देशकों को खरी-खरी सुननी पड़ रही है. अब इस फिल्म के खिलाफ इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच में याचिका दर्ज की गई है. वकील कुलदीप तिवारी की इस याचिका पर सोमवार (26 जून) को सुनवाई हुई. सुनवाई के दौरान हाई कोर्ट ने न सिर्फ फिल्म के निर्माता-निर्देशक बल्कि सेंसर बोर्ड को भी जमकर लताड़ लगाई.

