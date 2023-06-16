Tejashwi Yadav को अपने ही क्षेत्र में विरोध का करना पड़ा सामना, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे
topStories1hindi1739673
Hindi Newsदेश

Tejashwi Yadav को अपने ही क्षेत्र में विरोध का करना पड़ा सामना, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे

Bihar Deputy CM: ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति योजना का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे तेजस्वी यादव को जनता के जबरदस्त विरोध का सामना करना. तेजस्वी के काफिले के सामने ही लोगों ने नरेंद्र मोदी जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए.  इतना ही नहीं कुछ लोगों ने बाबा बागेश्वर की जय और जय श्रीराम का नारा भी लगाया. 

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Tejashwi Yadav को अपने ही क्षेत्र में विरोध का करना पड़ा सामना, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे

Tejashwi Yadav News: बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के नेता तेजस्वी यादव को जनता के विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा. वैशाली में एक सरकारी कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे तेजस्वी यादव के सामने मोदी-मोदी और बीजेपी जिंदाबाद के नारे लगेय.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल