Bihar News: कन्हैया कुमार से इतना 'नफरत' क्यों करते हैं तेजस्वी? विपक्षी एकता सम्मेलन से पहले उठाया ये कदम
topStories1hindi1719754
Hindi Newsदेश

Bihar News: कन्हैया कुमार से इतना 'नफरत' क्यों करते हैं तेजस्वी? विपक्षी एकता सम्मेलन से पहले उठाया ये कदम

Bihar Politics: पटना में 12 जून को होने वाली विपक्षी एकता सम्मेलन से पहले बुधवार को आरजेडी नेता और बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव कुम्हार समाज समन्वय समिति द्वारा आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम से दूर रहे. इसकी वजह कांग्रेस नेता कन्हैया कुमार को माना जा रहा है, जिन्हें आयोजकों ने भी इस कार्यक्रम में आमंत्रित किया था. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bihar News: कन्हैया कुमार से इतना 'नफरत' क्यों करते हैं तेजस्वी? विपक्षी एकता सम्मेलन से पहले उठाया ये कदम

Tejashwi Yadav Kanhaiya Kumar: बिहार की राजधानी पटना में 12 जून को होने वाली विपक्षी एकता सम्मेलन से पहले बुधवार को आरजेडी नेता और बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव कुम्हार समाज समन्वय समिति द्वारा आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम से दूर रहे. इसकी वजह कांग्रेस नेता कन्हैया कुमार को माना जा रहा है, जिन्हें आयोजकों ने भी इस कार्यक्रम में आमंत्रित किया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग