सरकारी कर्मचारी रहेंगे तनावमुक्त, केंद्र सरकार ने लिया ये दिलचस्प फैसला
आदेश में कहा गया कि अधिकारी अब अपने कार्यालय की कुर्सी पर बैठे-बैठे छोटी अवधि के योगाभ्यास कर सकते हैं, जिसका नाम है ‘वाई-ब्रेक एट वर्कप्लेस योग’ है. इसका मकसद कर्मचारियों को तनाव मुक्त और तरोताजा महसूस कराना है, ताकि वे बेहतर तरीके से काम पर ध्यान दे सकें.

केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने कर्मचारियों को तनाव मुक्त रखने का प्लान तैयार कर लिया है. केंद्र सरकार ने अपने कर्मचारियों से कहा है कि वे तनाव मुक्त और तरोताजा होने के लिए काम के दौरान कम समय का ‘वाई-ब्रेक’ (योग विराम) लें. सरकार ने ये फैसला इसलिए किया है ताकि सरकारी कर्मचारी बेहतर तरीके से काम पर ध्यान दे सकें.

