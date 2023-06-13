Twitter के पूर्व CEO के 'विस्फोटक' दावों को सरकार ने बताया झूठा, कांग्रेस की भी बोलती की बंद
topStories1hindi1735702
Hindi Newsदेश

Twitter के पूर्व CEO के 'विस्फोटक' दावों को सरकार ने बताया झूठा, कांग्रेस की भी बोलती की बंद

Twitter के पूर्व CEO जैक डोर्सी ने आरोप लगाया था कि किसान आंदोलन के दौरान भारत सरकार की ओर से कई अकाउंट्स को ब्लॉक करने की मांग की गई थी. इस दौरान हमारे कुछ कर्मचारियों के घरों पर छापा मारा गया और कहा गया कि अगर आप पालन नहीं करते हैं तो हम आपके कार्यालय बंद कर देंगे.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

Twitter के पूर्व CEO के 'विस्फोटक' दावों को सरकार ने बताया झूठा, कांग्रेस की भी बोलती की बंद

Jack Dorsey Twitter: ट्विटर के सह-संस्थापक और पूर्व सीईओ जैक डोर्सी के भारत द्वारा दबाव वाले दावे पर सरकार का बयान सामने आया है. केंद्रीय मंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने जैक डोर्सी के आरोपों को झूठा करार दिया है. उन्होंने कहा, शायद ट्विटर के इतिहास के उस बहुत ही संदिग्ध दौर को मिटाने का प्रयास है. डोर्सी और उनकी टीम के तहत ट्विटर भारतीय कानून का बार-बार और लगातार उल्लंघन कर रहा था. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों