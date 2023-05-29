Yasin Malik Case: 'महज अपराध कबूलने से यासीन मलिक फांसी से बचने का हकदार नहीं', NIA की दिल्ली HC में दलील
topStories1hindi1716247
Hindi Newsदेश

Yasin Malik Case: 'महज अपराध कबूलने से यासीन मलिक फांसी से बचने का हकदार नहीं', NIA की दिल्ली HC में दलील

Yashin Malik Case: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने एनआईए  की अर्जी पर यासीन मलिक को नोटिस जारी किया है. यासीन मलिक चूंकि अभी तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है, इसलिए उसे तिहाड़ जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट के जरिए नोटिस भेजा जाएगा. इसके अलावा कोर्ट ने 9 अगस्त को होने वाली सुनवाई में यासीन मलिक की पेशी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट जारी किया है. 

Written By  Arvind Singh|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Yasin Malik Case: 'महज अपराध कबूलने से यासीन मलिक फांसी से बचने का हकदार नहीं', NIA की दिल्ली HC में दलील

Delhi HC on Yasin Malik: राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (NIA) ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से कश्मीर के अलगाववादी नेता यासीन मलिक को फांसी की सजा देने की मांग की है. एनआईए की ओर से पेश सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा कि कोर्ट में अपने अपराध को स्वीकार करना यासीन मलिक की सोची-समझी चाल थी और सिर्फ इसके चलते उसे फांसी की सज़ा से बचने की रियायत नहीं दी जानी चाहिए. यासीन मलिक को निचली अदालत ने आतंकी फंडिंग के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा मुकर्रर की थी. इस आदेश को एनआईए ने दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!