मोदी से पहले 'अपनों' से लड़ाई! कांग्रेस की ममता-लेफ्ट-आप से 'जंग', BJP ने लिए मजे
topStories1hindi1755644
Hindi Newsदेश

मोदी से पहले 'अपनों' से लड़ाई! कांग्रेस की ममता-लेफ्ट-आप से 'जंग', BJP ने लिए मजे

BJP विपक्षी एकता के वजूद पर ही सवाल उठा रही है. केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि विपक्ष की बैठक पर लोग हंस रहे हैं. विपक्ष के पास न नेता है, न नीयत है. वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा कि वे (विपक्षी दल) एकता का पाठ पढ़ाने के लिए पटना आए थे, लेकिन अब वे खुद एक-दूसरे की आलोचना कर रहे हैं. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

मोदी से पहले 'अपनों' से लड़ाई! कांग्रेस की ममता-लेफ्ट-आप से 'जंग', BJP ने लिए मजे

Opposition Parties: लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) विरोधी गठबंधन बनाने पर सहमत होने के कुछ दिन बाद तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी), मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा) और कांग्रेस ने पश्चिम बंगाल में राज्यस्तरीय राजनीतिक समीकरण को लेकर एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगाए. वाम दल शासित केरल एक और राज्य है जहां राजनीतिक समीकरण विपक्षी एकता बनाने के प्रयासों की परीक्षा लेंगे. कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को पार्टी की केरल इकाई के अध्यक्ष के. सुधाकरन से मुलाकात की और कहा कि कांग्रेस प्रतिशोध की राजनीति से नहीं डरती.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप