Love Jihad: 'अनामिका को अयाज ने बना दिया उजमा फातिमा', शादी का कार्ड वायरल होने पर बवाल!

Jabalpur Case: लड़की के पिता चंद्रिका प्रसाद दुबे का कहना है कि मेरी बेटी के साथ साजिश हुई है. उसे बहला-फुसलाकर धोखाधड़ी करके मोहम्मद अयाज ने उससे शादी कर ली. वो अब मुझे जान से मारने की धमकी भी दे रहा है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Love Jihad In Jabalpur: मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) के जबलपुर (Jabalpur) से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है. दरअसल, यहां एक मुस्लिम लड़के और हिंदू लड़की की कोर्ट मैरिज से माहौल गरमा गया है. दरअसल, उन दोनों की शादी का कार्ड जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. बात फैलते ही निकाह रुकवाने के लिए लड़की के परिवारवालों ने एसपी से गुहार लगाई है. साथ ही लव जिहाद (Love Jihad) और धर्मांतरण का आरोप भी लगाया है. जबलपुर के इस मामले में शादी का कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद विवाद बढ़ता जा रहा है. आरोप है कि अयाज से शादी के बाद हिंदू लड़की नामिका का नाम उजमा फातिमा कर दिया गया है.

