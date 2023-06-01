MP Election: एमपी चुनाव में कौन होगा कांग्रेस का CM फेस? पार्टी में बढ़ी तनातनी; क्या बोले नेता?
MP Election: एमपी चुनाव में कौन होगा कांग्रेस का CM फेस? पार्टी में बढ़ी तनातनी; क्या बोले नेता?

MP Assembly Elections : कांग्रेस ने बीते कुछ अरसे से मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति बनी हुई है. प्रदेश में कांग्रेस कमलनाथ के चेहरे पर चुनाव लड़ने का मन बना चुकी है. कांग्रेस के कई नेता कमलनाथ को भावी मुख्यमंत्री बताने के पोस्टर भी लगा चुके हैं. 

MP Election: एमपी चुनाव में कौन होगा कांग्रेस का CM फेस? पार्टी में बढ़ी तनातनी; क्या बोले नेता?

BJP Vs Congress: मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस में इन दिनों हलचल मची हुई है. इस साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस का चेहरा कौन होगा और मुख्यमंत्री कौन बनेगा, इस मसले पर पार्टी नेता राहुल गांधी की राय साफ तौर पर सामने नहीं आई है. जिसके बाद से राज्य में नई बहस शुरू हो गई है. नेता प्रतिपक्ष गोविंद सिंह ने तो यहां तक कह दिया है कि उनके समर्थक उनका भी नाम ले रहे हैं.

