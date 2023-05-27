Niti Aayog की अहम बैठक आज, PM मोदी करेंगे अध्यक्षता; केजरीवाल-ममता समेत 4 CM ने शामिल होने से किया मना
topStories1hindi1713065
Hindi Newsदेश

Niti Aayog की अहम बैठक आज, PM मोदी करेंगे अध्यक्षता; केजरीवाल-ममता समेत 4 CM ने शामिल होने से किया मना

Niti Aayog Meeting: नीति आयोग गवर्निंग काउंसिल (NITI Aayog Governing Council) की आज होने वाली बैठक में अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) समेत 4 राज्यों के सीएम शामिल नहीं होंगे. केजरीवाल ने इस संबंध में केंद्र सरकार को चिट्ठी भी लिखी है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

Niti Aayog की अहम बैठक आज, PM मोदी करेंगे अध्यक्षता; केजरीवाल-ममता समेत 4 CM ने शामिल होने से किया मना

Niti Aayog Meeting Today: आज (शनिवार को) दिल्ली (Delhi) में नीति आयोग गवर्निंग काउंसिल (NITI Aayog Governing Council) की अहम बैठक होगी. नीति आयोग की इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे. इस बीच खबर आई है कि पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता वाली इस बैठक में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल सहित 4 राज्यों के सीएम ने हिस्सा नहीं लेने का फैसला किया है. इन लिस्ट में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के अलावा पंजाब के सीएम भगवंत मान, पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी और तेलंगाना के सीएम के चंद्रशेखर राव (KCR) का नाम शामिल है. ये चारों नीति आयोग की बैठक में नहीं शामिल होने का ऐलान कर चुके हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर