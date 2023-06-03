Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे के पीड़ितों की आंखों देखी, 'अचानक जोर का झटका लगा, देखा तो पलटी बोगी में बिखरे पड़े थे कई अंग'
topStories1hindi1722223
Hindi Newsदेश

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे के पीड़ितों की आंखों देखी, 'अचानक जोर का झटका लगा, देखा तो पलटी बोगी में बिखरे पड़े थे कई अंग'

Survivors of the Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में बचे लोगों की ओर से घटना के बारे में दिल दहला देने वाली कहानियां सामने आ रही हैं. लोग अपनों को खोकर बेसुध और अवाक हैं और समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि अचानक यह सब क्या हो गया. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे के पीड़ितों की आंखों देखी, 'अचानक जोर का झटका लगा, देखा तो पलटी बोगी में बिखरे पड़े थे कई अंग'

Statement of Survivors of the Accident: ओडिशा में हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे में हताहतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है. कई वर्षों के बाद हुई भयानक ट्रेन दुर्घटा से पूरा देश गमगीन है. हादसे में फंसे पीड़ितों को निकालने के लिए विभिन्न एजेंसियों का बचाव अभियान अब भी जारी है. इसी बीच घटना के प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की कई दर्दनाक कहानियां निकलकर सामने आ रही हैं. जिन्हें सुनकर हर कोई कांप उठेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
Rahul Gandhi
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल, कहा- मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?