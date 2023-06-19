Punjab: स्वर्ण मंदिर की गुरबाणी का होगा मुफ्त प्रसारण, CM भगवंत मान के ऐलान से पंजाब में बढ़ा विवाद
Punjab: स्वर्ण मंदिर की गुरबाणी का होगा मुफ्त प्रसारण, CM भगवंत मान के ऐलान से पंजाब में बढ़ा विवाद

Gurbani: पंजाब की भगवंत मान (Bhagwant Mann) के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार ने रविवार को कहा कि स्वर्ण मंदिर (Golden Temple) से गुरबाणी का निशुल्क प्रसारण सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सिख गुरुद्वारा अधिनियम, 1925 में संशोधन करेगी.

Golden Temple Gurbani telecast: पंजाब की भगवंत मान सरकार (Bhagwant Mann Government) ने अमृतसर के हरमंदिर साहिब यानी स्‍वर्ण मंदिर (Golden Temple) में होने वाली गुरबाणी का प्रसारण सभी के लिए मुफ्त करने का ऐलान किया है. इसको लेकर सरकार अगले कैबिनेट बैठक में बड़ा फैसला ले सकती है और प्रस्ताव के एजेंडे को मंजूरी दी जाएगी. इसके बाद गुरबाणी के प्रसारण के लिए टेंडर की जरूरत नहीं होगी. पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने एक ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी. हालांकि, इसके बाद से ही विवाद शुरू हो गया है और विपक्षी दलों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया है.

