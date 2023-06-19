Mughal Harem: इस बादशाह की बेटी ने डायरी में लिखे थे मुगल हरम की काले करतूतों के चिट्ठे, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
topStories1hindi1743603
Hindi Newsदेश

Mughal Harem: इस बादशाह की बेटी ने डायरी में लिखे थे मुगल हरम की काले करतूतों के चिट्ठे, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

Mughal Dark Secrets: मुगल शहजादी ने अपनी डायरी में लिखा कि नौकरानियों की एक सेना हमेशा महिलाओं पर नजर रखती थी. पल-पल की जानकारी वह बादशाह तक पहुंचाती थीं. कुछ रानियां हरम में इसलिए होती थीं क्योंकि राजपरिवार से उनकी शादी हुई थी.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mughal Harem: इस बादशाह की बेटी ने डायरी में लिखे थे मुगल हरम की काले करतूतों के चिट्ठे, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

Mughal History: मुगल भारत के इतिहास की किताब के वो पन्ने हैं, जिनके बारे में लोग ज्यादा से ज्यादा जानने की ख्वाहिश रखते हैं. हर मुगल बादशाह के दौर के अपने-अपने नियम और कानून थे. इसलिए मुगलों का इतिहास और भी विस्तृत हो जाता है. कई इतिहासकारों ने मुगल हरम का जिक्र किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने साफ तौर पर वहां होने वाली बर्बरता का जिक्र किया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..