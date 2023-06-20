Heat Stroke: भीषण गर्मी के कारण यूपी का यह जिला बना 'डेथ जोन', कुछ घंटों में 10 की मौत, कई अस्पताल में भर्ती
Heat Stroke: मानसून की दस्तक के बाद जहां देश के कई राज्यों को तपती गर्मी से राहत मिल चुकी है, वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के ज्यादातर इलाके भीषण गर्मी की मार झेल रहे हैं. आजमगढ़ की बात करें तो यहां आसमान से आग बरस रही है.

Heat Stroke: मानसून की दस्तक के बाद जहां देश के कई राज्यों को तपती गर्मी से राहत मिल चुकी है, वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के ज्यादातर इलाके भीषण गर्मी की मार झेल रहे हैं. आजमगढ़ की बात करें तो यहां आसमान से आग बरस रही है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बीते 12 घंटे में 10 ज्यादा लोग हीट स्ट्रोक की वजह से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं. गर्मी से बीमार तमाम लोग अस्पताल में भी भर्ती हैं.

