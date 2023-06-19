Weather Update: कहीं होगी जोरदार बारिश तो कहीं गर्मी करेगी हालत खराब, IMD ने जारी की चेतावनी; जानें आपके राज्य के मौसम का हाल
topStories1hindi1743690
Hindi Newsदेश

Weather Update: कहीं होगी जोरदार बारिश तो कहीं गर्मी करेगी हालत खराब, IMD ने जारी की चेतावनी; जानें आपके राज्य के मौसम का हाल

Aaj ka Mausam 19th June 2023: कई राज्यों में लोगों को प्रचंड गर्मी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, वहीं कुछ राज्यों में भारी बारिश समस्या बनी हुई है. अब भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने ताजा अपडेट दिया है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weather Update: कहीं होगी जोरदार बारिश तो कहीं गर्मी करेगी हालत खराब, IMD ने जारी की चेतावनी; जानें आपके राज्य के मौसम का हाल

IMD Alert for Rain and Heatwave: उत्तर प्रदेश समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में प्रचंड गर्मी पड़ रही है और लोगों को हीटवेव से मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. वहीं, कुछ राज्यों में चक्रवाती तूफान बिपारजॉय (Biporjoy) की वजह से जोरदार बारिश हो रही है. इस बीच भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने मानसून को लेकर भी अपडेट जारी किया है और बताया है कि अगले दो से तीन दिनों में मानसून (Monsoon) पूर्वी भारत में दस्तक दे सकता है. वहीं, बिपरजॉय की वजह से राजस्थान में भारी बारिश हो रही है और आईएमडी ने कई जिलों के लिए रेड अलर्ट (IMD Red Alert) जारी किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..