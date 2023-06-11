Evening Exercise: शाम के वक्त एक्सरसाइज करनी चाहिए या नहीं? जानिए इससे फायदा होगा या नुकसान
topStories1hindi1733069
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Evening Exercise: शाम के वक्त एक्सरसाइज करनी चाहिए या नहीं? जानिए इससे फायदा होगा या नुकसान

Benefits Of Evening Exercise: कई लोग शाम को एक्सरसाइज करने को सही नहीं मानते, लेकिन अगर आप इसे लेकर पॉजिटिव अप्रोच रखेंगे तो कई फायदे उठा सकते हैं.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Trending Photos

Evening Exercise: शाम के वक्त एक्सरसाइज करनी चाहिए या नहीं? जानिए इससे फायदा होगा या नुकसान

Why Evening Exercise is Beneficial For Health: हमारे बड़े बुजुर्गों अक्सर कहते हैं कि सुबह उठकर व्यायाम करना सेहत के लिए बेहतर होता है, इसलिए ज्यादातर लोग दिन की शुरुआत एक्सरसाइज, मॉर्निंग वॉक और जॉगिंग से करते हैं, लेकिन कई लोगों का वर्क शेड्यूल ऐसा होता है कि उन्हें सवेरे वर्कआउट करने का वक्त ही नहीं मिलता है और उन्हें शाम के वक्त जिम जाना पड़ता है. हालांकि कई लोग मानते हैं कि इवनिंग में एक्सरसाइज करना सही नहीं है, लेकिन हम आपको शाम के वक्त पसीना बहाने के फायदे बताएंगे जो शायद आप नहीं जानते होंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट