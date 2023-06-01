Cholesterol को जड़ से मिटा देंगे ये 4 हेल्दी ड्रिंक्स, नहीं रहेगा दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा
Cholesterol को जड़ से मिटा देंगे ये 4 हेल्दी ड्रिंक्स, नहीं रहेगा दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा

High Cholesterol: कोलेस्ट्रॉल हमारे शरीर का एक बहुत बड़ा दुश्मन माना जाता है, अगर वक्त रहते इस पर लगाम न लगाई गई तो ये इंसान की मौत की वजह बन सकता है. डायबिटीज और हार्ट अटैक से बचने के लिए आप कुछ हेल्दी ड्रिंक्स का सेवन जरूर करें. 

Cholesterol को जड़ से मिटा देंगे ये 4 हेल्दी ड्रिंक्स, नहीं रहेगा दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा

Cholesterol Lowering Drinks: आजकल की भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी में इंसान अपनी सेहत का ख्याल नहीं रख पाता. खराब खान-पान और फिजिकल एक्टिविटीज की कमी के कारण हमारी नसों में बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल जमा होने लगता है, जो आगे चलकर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर और दिल की बीमारियों का अहम कारण बन जाता है. इसके अलावा आपको डायबिटीज का खतरा बढ़ जाता है. बढ़े हुए एलडीएल का पता आप लिपिड प्रोफाइल टेस्ट के जरिए लगा सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि आप अगर खून में बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल की मात्रा कम करना चाहते हैं, तो कुछ खास हेल्दी ड्रिंक्स पी सकते हैं.

