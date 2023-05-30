Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
topStories1hindi1717027
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान

Green tea mistakes: क्या आपको पता है कि इसे बनाने से लेकर उसे पीने कर आप कई ऐसी गलतियां करते होंगे, जो फायदे की जगह नुकसान पहुंचा देता है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान

Green tea mistakes: आपने अक्सर ये सुना होगा कि ग्रीन टी पीने से शरीर को कई सारे फायदे (green tea benefits) मिलते हैं. कुछ हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट भी ग्रीन टी को सुबह उठकर पीने की सलाह देते हैं, जिनकी बात सुनकर आपने ग्रीन टी पीना शुरू कर दिया होगा. ग्रीन टी में पाए जाने वाले गुण शरीर को फायदे को पहुंचाते है, लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि इसे बनाने से लेकर उसे पीने कर आप कई ऐसी गलतियां करते होंगे, जो फायदे की जगह नुकसान पहुंचा देता है. जी हां, कुछ गलतियां ग्रीन टी के गुणों के खत्म कर देती है, जिसके बाद आपके शरीर को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है. आज हम आपको ग्रीन टी को लेकर ऐसी गलतियां की जानकारी देंगे, जिसे अक्सर नजरअंदाज कर दिया जाता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!