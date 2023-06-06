Recipe For Kids: गर्मियों में बच्चों का डाइजेशन रहेगा हेल्दी, बस ऐसे बनाएं कच्चे आम की जेली
Recipe For Kids: गर्मियों में बच्चों का डाइजेशन रहेगा हेल्दी, बस ऐसे बनाएं कच्चे आम की जेली

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए आम की जेली बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में आम की जेली खाने से आपका पाचन और इम्यूनिटी मजबूती होती है. आम की जेली स्वाद में भी लजीज होता है. इसको एक बार खाकर बच्चे और बड़े सब इसके फैन बन जाएंगी.

 

Jun 06, 2023

How To Make Mango Jelly: गर्मियों का सीजन आते ही बाजार में कैरी की भरमार देखने को मिलती है. इसलिए इस मौसम में लोग आम का अचार, आम की खट्टी-मीठी चटनी या आम पन्ना बनाकर सेवन करना पसंद करते हैं. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने घर पर बनी आम की जेली का स्वाद चखा है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए आम की जेली बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में आम की जेली खाने से आपका पाचन और इम्यूनिटी मजबूती होती है. आम की जेली स्वाद में भी लजीज होता है. इसको एक बार खाकर बच्चे और बड़े सब इसके फैन बन जाएंगी, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Mango Jelly) आम की जेली कैसे बनाएं.....

