Cholesterol: ऐसी डाइट खाने से नसों से साफ हो जाएगा बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल, नहीं रहेगा हार्ट अटैक का रिस्क
Cholesterol: ऐसी डाइट खाने से नसों से साफ हो जाएगा बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल, नहीं रहेगा हार्ट अटैक का रिस्क

Plant Based Diet: अगर शरीर में कॉलेस्ट्रोल (Cholesterol) की मात्रा बढ़ जाए तो दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा काफी ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है, लेकिन प्लांट बेस्ड डाइट से इसकी आशंकाओं को कम किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Cholesterol: ऐसी डाइट खाने से नसों से साफ हो जाएगा बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल, नहीं रहेगा हार्ट अटैक का रिस्क

Plant Based Diet For Cholesterol​: हम कॉलेस्ट्रोल (Cholesterol) कम करने के लिए तमात करह के उपाय करते हैं लेकिन हमें कामयाबी नहीं मिलती, लेकिन अब टेंशन लेने की जरूर नहीं, हाल ही में एक रिसर्च से पता चला है कि बादाम, सोया, दाल, फलियां सहित प्लांट बेस्ड फूड्स (Plant Based Food) और  स्टेरोल्स की थोड़ी मात्रा लेने से ब्लड प्रेशर, ट्राइग्लिसराइड्स और सूजन (इनफलेमेशन) समेत दिल की बीमारी के कई जोखिम कम हो सकते हैं. अध्ययनकर्ताओं के अनुसार, इस तरह  पैटर्न को पोर्टफोलियो डाइट के रूप में जाना जाता है और यह 2,000 कैलोरी आहार पर आधारित होता है.

