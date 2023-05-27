Diabetes में 'औषधि' का काम करता है ये लजीज फल, रोजाना खाएंगे तो मिलेंगे कई फायदे
Diabetes में 'औषधि' का काम करता है ये लजीज फल, रोजाना खाएंगे तो मिलेंगे कई फायदे

Diabetes Control Tips: डायबिटीज के मरीजों को कई तरह के हेल्दी फूड खाने की सलाह दी जाती है, जिससे उनका ब्लड ग्लूकोज लेवल न बढ़े. ऐसे में आप एक कॉमन फ्रूट ट्राई कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

Diabetes में 'औषधि' का काम करता है ये लजीज फल, रोजाना खाएंगे तो मिलेंगे कई फायदे

Pomegranate For Diabetes: डायबिटीज एक ऐसा रोग है अगर ये किसी को हो जाए तो वो ये दुआ करेगा कि उसके दुश्मन को इस मुश्किल मेडिकल कंडीशन का सामना न कर पड़े, ऐसा इसलिए कि मधुमेह से पीड़त लोगों को अपने अच्छे स्वास्थ्य को मेंटेन रखना मुश्किल हो जाता है, अगर जरा सी भी लापरवाही बरती गई तो इससे बल्ड शुगर लेवल में इजाफा हो जाएगा, फिर किडनी और हार्ट डिजीज का भी खतरा बढ़ने लगेगा. ऐसे में हम आपको एक ऐसा फल खाने की सलाह दे रहे हैं जो डायबिटीज के रोगियों के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है.

