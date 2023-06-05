Whey Protein क्यों खाते हैं Gym जाने वाले? इसके खतरे के बारे में जरूर जान लें
Whey Protein क्यों खाते हैं Gym जाने वाले? इसके खतरे के बारे में जरूर जान लें

Whey Protein Side Effects: आपने अक्सर सुना होगा कि जिम जाने वाले लोग अक्सर व्हे प्रोटीन खाते हैं, आइए जानते हैं कि बॉडी बिल्डर्स के बीच ये इतना पॉपुलर क्यों है, और इसे सीमित मात्रा में क्यों खाना चाहिए.

 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Whey Protein क्यों खाते हैं Gym जाने वाले? इसके खतरे के बारे में जरूर जान लें

What is Whey Protein: हमारे शरीर के विकास और मांस्पेशियों की मजबूती के लिए डेली डाइट में प्रोटीन को शामिल करना जरूरी है, खासकर जिम जाने वाले युवा और बॉडी बिल्डर्स के लिए ये काफी अहम हो जाता है. जो लोग प्रोटीन हासिल करना चाहते हैं, वो या तो नेचुरल सोर्सेस का इस्तेमाल का कर सकते हैं, या फिर मार्केट में प्रोटीन सप्लीमेंट भी काफी मिलते हैं. ज्यादातर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि व्हे प्रोटीन खाना हमारी बॉडी के लिए काफी अच्छा माना जाता है. आइए इसके बारे में विस्तार से जानते हैं. 

