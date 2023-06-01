Govt Jobs: अगर आप रखते हैं इस विषय में योग्यता, तो सरकारी नौकरी का है मौका, ये रही तमाम डिटेल्स
Govt Jobs: अगर आप रखते हैं इस विषय में योग्यता, तो सरकारी नौकरी का है मौका, ये रही तमाम डिटेल्स

JSSC JMSCCE 2023: जेएसएससी ने जेएमएस सीसीई 2023 के लिए नोटिस जारी कर दिया है. इसके जरिए कमीशन बंपर भर्तियां करने जा रहा है. इस परीक्षा को पास करने वाले कैंडिडेट्स ही नियुक्ति पाएंगे.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Govt Jobs: अगर आप रखते हैं इस विषय में योग्यता, तो सरकारी नौकरी का है मौका, ये रही तमाम डिटेल्स

JSSC JMSCCE 2023: झारखंड सरकार ने बंपर वैकेंसी निकाली है. ऐसे में राज्य के युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का बढ़िया अवसर है. हम यहां इस भर्ती से जुड़ी तमाम डिटेल्स दे रहे हैं. इसे चेक करके आप इन पदों पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

