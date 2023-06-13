जानें कोई क्यों नहीं करना चाहता 2 करोड़ रुपये सैलरी वाली यह नौकरी, जहां रहना-खाना भी है फ्री
जानें कोई क्यों नहीं करना चाहता 2 करोड़ रुपये सैलरी वाली यह नौकरी, जहां रहना-खाना भी है फ्री

इस जॉब को करने वाले व्यक्ति को हर महीने 1,644,435.25 रुपये यानि सालाना 1.97 करोड़ रुपये सैलरी दी जाएगी, लेकिन इसके बावजूद लोग इस नौकरी को करने के तैयार नहीं है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

जानें कोई क्यों नहीं करना चाहता 2 करोड़ रुपये सैलरी वाली यह नौकरी, जहां रहना-खाना भी है फ्री

नई दिल्ली: आज की खबर बेहद ही रोचक है. अगर हम आपसे यह पूछें कि अगर आपको एक ऐसी नौकरी ऑफर की जाए, जिसमें आपको रहना-खाना फ्री दिया जाए और साथ ही सालाना सैलरी के तौर पर 2 करोड़ रुपये भी दिए जाएं, तो क्या आप ऐसी नौकरी एक्सेप्ट करेंगे या रिजेक्ट? पहली बारी में तो दुनिया का कोई भी इंसान ऐसी नौकरी के लिए तुरंत हां बोल देगा. लेकिन आज हम आपको ऐसी ही नौकरी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसमें रहना-खाना फ्री होने के साथ-साथ, दो करोड़ रुपये सैलरी भी दी जा रही है, लेकिन कोई भी इंसान इस नौकरी को करने के लिए राजी नहीं है. 

