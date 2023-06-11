Mutual Fund में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, मई महीने में टूट गया ये रिकॉर्ड
Mutual Fund में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, मई महीने में टूट गया ये रिकॉर्ड

Mutual Fund Calculator:  म्यूचुअल फंड (Mutual Funds) कंपनियों ने पिछले महीने यानी मई में शेयरों में 2,400 करोड़ रुपये लगाए हैं. इससे पहले अप्रैल में उन्होंने शेयरों से निकासी की थी.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Mutual Fund में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, मई महीने में टूट गया ये रिकॉर्ड

Mutual Fund Investment: बैंक एफडी और पोस्ट ऑफिस की सरकारी योजनाओं के अलावा म्यूचुअल फंड पैसा लगाने के लिए एक बेस्ट ऑप्शन है. म्यूचुअल फंड को लेकर निवेशकों का क्रेज काफी बढ़ रहा है. म्यूचुअल फंड (Mutual Funds) कंपनियों ने पिछले महीने यानी मई में शेयरों में 2,400 करोड़ रुपये लगाए हैं. इससे पहले अप्रैल में उन्होंने शेयरों से निकासी की थी.

