ETF और इंडेक्स फंड को लेकर SEBI बना रही नया नियम, निवेश करना हो जाएगा आसान
topStories1hindi1713754
Hindi Newsनिवेश

ETF और इंडेक्स फंड को लेकर SEBI बना रही नया नियम, निवेश करना हो जाएगा आसान

ETF and Index Fund Rules: SEBI Index के आधार पर निवेश किये जाने वाले ईटीएफ जैसे ‘पैसिव फंड’ के लिए अनुपालन बोझ कम करने के इरादे से म्यूचुअल फंड संबंधी कुछ सरल प्रावधान जारी करने की तैयारी में है.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

ETF और इंडेक्स फंड को लेकर SEBI बना रही नया नियम, निवेश करना हो जाएगा आसान

SEBI ETF Rules: बाजार नियामक सेबी (SEBI) बाजार सूचकांक के आधार पर निवेश किये जाने वाले ईटीएफ जैसे ‘पैसिव फंड’ के लिए अनुपालन बोझ कम करने के इरादे से म्यूचुअल फंड संबंधी कुछ सरल प्रावधान जारी करने की तैयारी में है. एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी. ‘पैसिव’ फंड निवेश का ऐसा साधन है जिसमें किसी बाजार सूचकांक या विशिष्ट बाजार खंड की निगरानी कर निवेश किया जाता है. इस खंड में पैसिव इंडेक्स फंड, एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड (ETF) और ईटीएफ में निवेश करने वाले फंडो के फंड शामिल हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!