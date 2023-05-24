घर के बाथरूम में नहा रही लड़की ने देखी ऐसी चीज, निकल आई जोर की चीख; बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस
Shocking News: अगर वह उंगली हिलती हुई दिख जाए और वह आपसे मदद मांगने लगे तो आपकी चीख निकल सकती है. एक अजीबोगरीब घटना में, दो लोगों को पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी, जब उन्होंने देखा कि कोई उनके फ्लैट के बाथरूम के दरवाजे से मदद मांग रहा है.

 

Fingers Bathroom Wall: घर में अकेले होने पर अजीब सी आवाजें सुनना कई लोगों के लिए डरावना हो सकता है. लेकिन कल्पना कीजिए, अगर आप एक नए घर में जाते हैं और एक दिन आप एक इंसान की उंगली को एक दीवार से चिपका हुआ देखते हैं तो आप क्या करेंगे? इतना ही नहीं, अगर वह उंगली हिलती हुई दिख जाए और वह आपसे मदद मांगने लगे तो आपकी चीख निकल सकती है. एक अजीबोगरीब घटना में, दो लोगों को पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी, जब उन्होंने देखा कि कोई उनके फ्लैट के बाथरूम के दरवाजे से मदद मांग रहा है.

