VIDEO: धोने के लिए पानी में डाला हाथ, बुल शार्क ने कर दिया हमला, पानी में खींचकर ले गई और...
VIDEO: धोने के लिए पानी में डाला हाथ, बुल शार्क ने कर दिया हमला, पानी में खींचकर ले गई और...

फ्लोरिडा के नेशनल एवरग्लेड्स पार्क में हुई इस पूरी घटना को शख्स के दोस्त ने कैमरे में कैद कर लिया. वीडियो में शख्स को पानी में हाथ धोते हुए देखा जा सकता है. जैसे ही वो पानी में हाथ धोने के लिए डालता है, कुछ सेकंड बाद, एक शार्क उस पर हमला करती है और उसके हाथ को काट लेती है. 

Jun 27, 2023

VIDEO: धोने के लिए पानी में डाला हाथ, बुल शार्क ने कर दिया हमला, पानी में खींचकर ले गई और...

अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा से शार्क के हमले का एक दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है. यहां नाव पर बैठे एक मछुआरे को शार्क ने काट लिया और नदी में खींचकर ले गई. इसके बाद वहां मौजूद शख्स की सांस हलक में अटक गई कि अब क्या होगा. यह घटना तब घटी जब मछुआरे ने अपने दोस्त की चेतावनी के बावजूद नदी के पानी में अपना हाथ डाल दिया था.

