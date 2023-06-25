आदत से बाज नहीं आ रहा चीन, अब इस क्षेत्र में तेजी से बढ़ा रहा आक्रामकता, चौंका देगी ये रिपोर्ट
आदत से बाज नहीं आ रहा चीन, अब इस क्षेत्र में तेजी से बढ़ा रहा आक्रामकता, चौंका देगी ये रिपोर्ट

China: ताइवान के विदेश मंत्री जौशीह जोसेफ वू का कहना है कि दक्षिण चीन सागर में चीनी खतरा काफी बढ़ रहा है क्योंकि चीन ने इस क्षेत्र में युद्धपोतों और अन्य सैन्य साजो-सामान के अलावा बड़ी संख्या में सशस्त्र नौसैनिकों को तैनात किया है.

आदत से बाज नहीं आ रहा चीन, अब इस क्षेत्र में तेजी से बढ़ा रहा आक्रामकता, चौंका देगी ये रिपोर्ट

China: ताइवान के विदेश मंत्री जौशीह जोसेफ वू का कहना है कि दक्षिण चीन सागर में चीनी खतरा काफी बढ़ रहा है क्योंकि चीन ने इस क्षेत्र में युद्धपोतों और अन्य सैन्य साजो-सामान के अलावा बड़ी संख्या में सशस्त्र नौसैनिकों को तैनात किया है. उन्होंने चुनौती से निपटने के लिए सभी हितधारकों से एकजुट प्रयास करने का आह्वान किया.

