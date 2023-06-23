Shehbaz Sharif: शहबाज शरीफ ने फिर कराई पाकिस्तान की किरकिरी, महिला अफसर से छीना छाता, वायरल हुआ Video
Shehbaz Sharif: शहबाज शरीफ ने फिर कराई पाकिस्तान की किरकिरी, महिला अफसर से छीना छाता, वायरल हुआ Video

Global Financing Pact Summit Video: शहबाज शरीफ के छाता छीन लेने की वजह से महिला अफसर बारिश में भीगने लगती हैं. 45 सेकंड के वीडियो में, ग्रे रंग का सूट पहने शरीफ छाता छीनने की कोशिश करते नजर आ रहे हैं, जिसे उस महिला अधिकारी ने पकड़ रखा है. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Shehbaz Sharif: शहबाज शरीफ ने फिर कराई पाकिस्तान की किरकिरी, महिला अफसर से छीना छाता, वायरल हुआ Video

Shehbaz Sharif new controversy: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने एक बार फिर नया विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है. शहबाज शरीफ पेरिस में दो दिवसीय न्यू ग्लोबल फाइनेंसिंग पैक्ट समिट में हिस्सा लेने के लिए फ्रांस (France) पहुंचे थे. PM शहबाज शरीफ का वीडियो वहीं का है जो इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) और ट्विटर (Twitter) पर वायरल हो रहा है. ये वीडियो पाकिस्तान की इंटरनेशनल किरकिरी कराने के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तान की जगहंसाई भी करा रहा है. इस वायरल वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि शरीफ, कैसे पेरिस की एक प्रोटोकॉल अधिकारी से छाता छीनते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

