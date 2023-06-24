भारत-अमेरिका संयुक्त बयान पर बैखालाया पाकिस्तान, रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ ने उगला जहर
topStories1hindi1751615
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

भारत-अमेरिका संयुक्त बयान पर बैखालाया पाकिस्तान, रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ ने उगला जहर

India-US Relations: इससे पहले  पूर्व पीएम और पाकिस्तान-तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी के प्रमुख इमरान खान ने भारत यूएस संयुक्त बयान को लेकर पाकिस्तान सरकार की ओलचना की थी. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Trending Photos

भारत-अमेरिका संयुक्त बयान पर बैखालाया पाकिस्तान, रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ ने उगला जहर

पीएम मोदी को अमेरिका में मिले जबरदस्त समर्थन और भारत-यूएस रिश्ते के गहरे होने से पाकिस्तान बौखला गया है. इसी बौखलाहट में पाकिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ ने पीएम मोदी पर एक अपमानजनक टिप्पणी कर दी है. ख्वाजा आसिफ की यह टिप्पणी भारत-यूएस के उस संयुक्त बयान की प्रतिक्रिया में आई है जिसमें कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान अपनी जमीन को आतंकवाद के लिए इस्तेमाल न होने दे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी