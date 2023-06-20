कर्ज में डूबे लोगों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, ये काम दिला सकता है मुक्ति!
topStories1hindi1745267
Hindi Newsधर्म

कर्ज में डूबे लोगों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, ये काम दिला सकता है मुक्ति!

Karj mukti ke upay: कर्ज का बोझ व्‍यक्ति को सुकून से जीने नहीं देता है. यदि तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी कर्ज से राहत ना मिले तो इन गुप्‍त नवरात्रि में एक खास उपाय कर लें. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

कर्ज में डूबे लोगों के लिए सुनहरा मौका, ये काम दिला सकता है मुक्ति!

Gupt Navratri ke Upay: आषाढ़ मास की गुप्त नवरात्रि शुरू हो चुकी हैं. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि कल 19 जून से शुरू हुई हैं, जो कि 28 जून तक चलेंगी. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि का समय तंत्र-मंत्र साधना और टोटके उपाय करने के लिए बहुत खास रहता है. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि में 10 महाविद्याओं की पूजा गुप्त रूप से की जाती है. माना जाता है कि इन 10 दिनों में किए गए उपाय कभी भी विफल नहीं जाते हैं. साथ ही यह समय तंत्र-मंत्र करने और सीखने वालों के लिए बहुत खास होता है. जो लोग कर्ज के बोझ से परेशान हैं, आर्थिक तंगी झेल रहे हैं उन्‍हें गुप्‍त नवरात्रि में कुछ उपाय कर लेने चाहिए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग