Death Signs: ये संकेत बताते हैं बेहद करीब ही है मृत्‍यु! शिव पुराण में है जिक्र
topStories1hindi1726858
Hindi Newsधर्म

Death Signs: ये संकेत बताते हैं बेहद करीब ही है मृत्‍यु! शिव पुराण में है जिक्र

Death Signs: जिसका जन्‍म हुआ है उसकी मृत्‍यु भी निश्चित है, फिर भी लोगों के मन में मृत्‍यु के प्रति डर और जिज्ञासा दोनों की भावना होती है. शिव पुराण में बताया गया है कि मरने से पहले व्‍यक्ति को कैसे संकेत मिलते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

Death Signs: ये संकेत बताते हैं बेहद करीब ही है मृत्‍यु! शिव पुराण में है जिक्र

Shiva Purana Signs of Death: मरने से अधिकांश लोगों को डर लगता है लेकिन मृत्‍यु के बारे में जानने की जिज्ञासा भी सभी को रहती है. इसलिए दुनिया भर में सदियों से इस बात पर कई शोध चल रहे हैं कि मरते समय या मरने से कुछ देर पहले व्‍यक्ति के साथ क्‍या होता है, उसे कैसा महसूस होता है आदि. खैर, विज्ञान से इतर भी धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में मृत्‍यु को लेकर बहुत कुछ बताया गया है. गरुण पुराण और शिव पुराण में इस बात का विस्‍तार से जिक्र किया गया है कि व्‍यक्ति को मरने से पहले कैसा लगता है, यह मृत्‍यु जब द्वार पर खड़ी हो तो किस तरह की घटनाएं होने लगती हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर