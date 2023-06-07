शरीर की गर्मी से होगी Charging, स्मार्टफोन में अब चार्जर लगाने का झंझट हुआ खत्म
Smartphone Charging: स्मार्टफोन को आप चार्जर से ही चार्ज कर सकते हैं लेकिन चार्जर की जरूरत ना पड़े तो आपका काम आसान हो जाएगा, बहुत जल्द ऐसा ही कुछ होने वाला है. 

Jun 07, 2023

Body Heat Smartphone Charging: कभी-कभी ऐसा लगता है कि स्मार्टफोन अगर बिना चार्जिंग पर लगाए ही चार्ज हो जाता तो कितना अच्छा रहता. दरअसल कई लोगों को स्मार्टफोन चार्जिंग पर लगाना काफी बोरियत भरा काम लगता है. ऐसे लोगों के लिए मार्केट में एक नई तकनीक जल्द ही आ  सकती है जिसमें महज पॉकेट में या फिर हथेली पर रखने भर से ही स्मार्टफोन चार्ज हो जाएगा. अगर आपको ये बात हवाबाजी लग रही है तो बता दें कि ऐसा नहीं है. ये एकदम सच बात है और इसमें कोई झूठ नहीं है.   

