IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर रोहित-हार्दिक नहीं करेंगे कप्तानी, इस खिलाड़ी को मिलेगी टीम इंडिया की कमान!
topStories1hindi1741310
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर रोहित-हार्दिक नहीं करेंगे कप्तानी, इस खिलाड़ी को मिलेगी टीम इंडिया की कमान!

Team India: टीम इंडिया आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करेगी, जहां 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेली जानी है. इससे पहले भारतीय टीम के लिए एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर रोहित-हार्दिक नहीं करेंगे कप्तानी, इस खिलाड़ी को मिलेगी टीम इंडिया की कमान!

India Tour of West Indies: WTC फाइनल मैच के बाद भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ी फिलहाल रेस्ट पर हैं. इसके बाद टीम जुलाई में वेस्ट इंडीज का दौरा करेगी और फिर आगे टीम को लगातार मुकाबले खेलने हैं. वेस्टइंडीज टूर की शुरुआत 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट मैच के साथ होगी जबकि आखिरी मैच 13 अगस्त को टी20 फॉर्मेट में होगा. इस दौरे पर टीम इंडिया को नया कप्तान मिल सकता है. नियामत कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को हो सकता है आराम दिया जाए. खबरें ऐसी भी आ रही हैं कि हार्दिक पांड्या को भी टीम की कमान नहीं दी जाएगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Dance: पोते की शादी में खूब नाचे धर्मेंद्र, चाचा-चाची ने भी जमाई महफिल