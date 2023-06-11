ICC WTC Final: क्रिकेट के मैदान पर बजता है ऑस्ट्रेलिया का डंका, कोई टीम आज तक नहीं दिखा सकी ये कमाल
ICC WTC Final: क्रिकेट के मैदान पर बजता है ऑस्ट्रेलिया का डंका, कोई टीम आज तक नहीं दिखा सकी ये कमाल

Australia Cricket: ऑस्ट्रेलिया का क्रिकेट के मैदान पर डंका बजता है. फिर अगर बात आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट की होती है तो उससे बड़ी टीम कोई नजर नहीं आती. इसकी साफ गवाही आंकड़े देते हैं. पैट कमिंस की कप्तानी वाली टीम ने लंदन में खेले गए WTC फाइनल में भारत को मात दी.

Jun 11, 2023

Australia in ICC Tournaments: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने फिर से कमाल कर दिखाया. पैट कमिंस की कप्तानी वाली टीम ने पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. उसने दिल भी तोड़ा तो अरबों भारतीय फैंस का. लंदन में खेले गए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से मात दी.

