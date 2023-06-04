Sehwag: 'तुम्हारे नोट से ज्यादा हैं बाल' अचानक इस PAK क्रिकेटर पर भड़क उठे वीरेंद्र सहवाग!
Virender Sehwag: पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग का एक बयान सामने आया है. इसके बाद वह काफी सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं. उन्होंने यह बयान एक पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर को लेकर दिया है.

Sehwag Statement on PAK Cricketer: भारत को पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेट दिग्गजों के बीच अक्सर बहस होती दिखाई देती है. दोनों ही देशों के पूर्व खिलाड़ी कई बार बयानबाजी करते नजर आते हैं. इस बीच पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग का एक बयान सामने आया है. इसमें उन्होंने पूर्व पाकिस्तानी तेज गेंदबाज के पुराने बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए करारा जवाब दिया है.

