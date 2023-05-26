Asia Cup 2023: भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच इस तारीख को खेला जाएगा मैच, भारतीय कप्तान को कड़े मुकाबले की उम्मीद
Asia Cup 2023: भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच इस तारीख को खेला जाएगा मैच, भारतीय कप्तान को कड़े मुकाबले की उम्मीद

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: एशिया कप 2023 में भारतीय टीम का सामना चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान से होना है. भारतीय टीम के कप्तान का मानना है कि इस मैच में कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिल सकती है.

Asia Cup 2023: भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच इस तारीख को खेला जाएगा मैच, भारतीय कप्तान को कड़े मुकाबले की उम्मीद

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: जूनियर एशिया कप हॉकी टूर्नामेंट में लगातार दो मैच जीतकर रोमांचक तरीके से अपने अभियान की शुरूआत करने के बाद भारतीय टीम शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान से भिड़ेगी. भारतीय टीम ये मैच जीतकर एशिया कप में अपने ग्रुप चरण में जीत का सिलसिला जारी रखने उतरेगी. भारत ने अपने पहले पूल-ए मैच में चीनी ताइपे पर 18-0 से शानदार जीत दर्ज की और गुरुवार को अरिजीत सिंह हुंदल, शारदा नंद तिवारी और उत्तम सिंह की मदद से जापान पर 3-1 से जीत दर्ज की.

