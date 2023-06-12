Sourav Ganguly: सौरव गांगुली बनेंगे टीम के नए हेड कोच! अचानक सामने आया ये चौंकाने वाला अपडेट
Sourav Ganguly: सौरव गांगुली बनेंगे टीम के नए हेड कोच! अचानक सामने आया ये चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

Sourav Ganguly: बीसीसीआई के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली को जल्द ही हेड कोच बनाया जा सकता है. टीम के खराब खेल को देखते हुए मैनेजमेंट ये बड़ा बदलाव कर सकता है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly: सौरव गांगुली बनेंगे टीम के नए हेड कोच! अचानक सामने आया ये चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

New Head Coach: बीसीसीआई के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली (Sourav Ganguly) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. सौरव गांगुली (Sourav Ganguly) को जल्द ही एक टीम का हेड कोच बनाया जा सकता है. वह इससे पहले इस टीम के साथ बतौर क्रिकेट डायरेक्टर काम कर चुके हैं. टीम के खराब खेल को देखते हुए मैनेजमेंट ये बड़ा बदलाव कर सकता है.

