Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से 4 महीने पहले ही कोहली के दोस्त ने बढ़ाई उनकी टेंशन, दिखा दिया तबाही का ट्रेलर

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से 4 महीने पहले ही विराट कोहली के दोस्त ने उनकी टेंशन बढ़ा दी है और पूरी दुनिया को अपने तबाही मचाने वाले ट्रेलर से दहशत में ला दिया है. बता दें कि रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक 2023 वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. भारत को इस साल वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का प्रबल दावेदार माना जा रहा है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से 4 महीने पहले ही विराट कोहली के दोस्त ने उनकी टेंशन बढ़ा दी है और पूरी दुनिया को अपने तबाही मचाने वाले ट्रेलर से दहशत में ला दिया है. बता दें कि रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक 2023 वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. भारत को इस साल वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का प्रबल दावेदार माना जा रहा है. भारत में इस साल 2023 वर्ल्ड कप होना है. ऐसे में एक घातक गेंदबाज भारतीय पिचों पर गेंदबाजी करने के लिए बेताब है.   

