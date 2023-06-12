WTC Final में हार के बाद कोच द्रविड़ ने खड़ा किया तूफान, इन प्लेयर्स को बताया टीम इंडिया का विलेन!
WTC Final में हार के बाद कोच द्रविड़ ने खड़ा किया तूफान, इन प्लेयर्स को बताया टीम इंडिया का विलेन!

Rahul Dravid Statement: टीम इंडिया 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने का सुनहरा मौका चूक गई है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में टीम इंडिया की करारी हार के बाद कोच राहुल द्रविड़ जमकर भड़के हैं. इस मैच की कमेंट्री कर रहे पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने द्रविड़ से कुछ कठिन सवाल पूछे.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

WTC Final में हार के बाद कोच द्रविड़ ने खड़ा किया तूफान, इन प्लेयर्स को बताया टीम इंडिया का विलेन!

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने का सुनहरा मौका चूक गई है. रविवार को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच के पांचवें और आखिरी दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम ने भारत को 209 रनों से हराकर पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) की गदा पर अपना कब्जा जमाया है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में टीम इंडिया की करारी हार के बाद कोच राहुल द्रविड़ जमकर भड़के हैं और टीम इंडिया के दो खिलाड़ियों को सबसे बड़ा विलेन बताया है. 

