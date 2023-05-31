Indian Cricket: इस खिलाड़ी को नहीं चुनकर भारतीय टीम ने किया ब्लंडर, पूर्व कोच ने बताया सबसे बड़ी गलती!
Indian Cricket: इस खिलाड़ी को नहीं चुनकर भारतीय टीम ने किया ब्लंडर, पूर्व कोच ने बताया सबसे बड़ी गलती!

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रलिया के बीच आगामी 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 खेला जाना है. इस बीच पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने टीम इंडिया में एक खिलाड़ी के ना चुने जाने को ब्लंडर बता दिया. उनका यह बयान आईपीएल फाइनल के दौरान सामने आया है.

May 31, 2023

Former Cricketer Statement: टीम इंडिया को आगामी 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 खेलना है. यह बड़ा मैच लंदन के द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जाना है. इस बीच एक पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है. इस भारतीय दिग्गज ने टीम इंडिया में एक खिलाड़ी को जगह ना दिए जाने को लेकर कहा है कि यह ब्लंडर है.

