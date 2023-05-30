MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी ने फाइनल के बाद संन्यास का किया ऐलान? मैच के बाद कर दिया सब कुछ साफ
MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी ने फाइनल के बाद संन्यास का किया ऐलान? मैच के बाद कर दिया सब कुछ साफ

IPL 2023 Final: गुजरात टाइटंस को हराकर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 5वीं बार आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम किया. इस मैच के बाद एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने अपने रिटायरमेंट पर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी ने फाइनल के बाद संन्यास का किया ऐलान? मैच के बाद कर दिया सब कुछ साफ

MS Dhoni Retirement: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच सोमवार को खेला गया. इस मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को हराकर 5वीं बार आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम किया. इस सीजन की शुरुआत से पहले अटकलें लगातार जा रही थी कि ये चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) का ये आखिरी सीजन है. ऐसे में अब एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने खुद अपने रिटायरमेंट पर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

