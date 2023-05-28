IPL 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल में इतिहास रचेंगे शुभमन गिल! कोहली के इस 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड से मात्र 2 रन दूर
IPL 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल में इतिहास रचेंगे शुभमन गिल! कोहली के इस 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड से मात्र 2 रन दूर

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच आज यानी 28 मार्च को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस की टीमें आमने-सामने हैं.

IPL 2023: आईपीएल फाइनल में इतिहास रचेंगे शुभमन गिल! कोहली के इस 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड से मात्र 2 रन दूर

Shubman Gill IPL Records: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला 28 मई(आज) चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरत टाइटंस के बीच खेला जाएगा. दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में ये महामुकाबला खेल जाएगा. इस बड़े मैच में घातक फॉर्म में चल रहे गुजरात के स्टार ओपनर शुभमन गिल एक बड़े रिकॉर्ड को ध्वस्त कर सकते हैं. वह नंबर 1 बनने से मात्र 2 रन से दूर हैं.

