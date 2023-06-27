Train नहीं बल्कि चलता फिर घर है, जानिए इस शासक की रहस्यमयी ट्रेन के बारे में!
Train नहीं बल्कि चलता फिर घर है, जानिए इस शासक की रहस्यमयी ट्रेन के बारे में!

Kim Jong UN: यह ट्रेन एक चलता फिरता शाही घर है, जिसमें हर प्रकार की सुविधाएं मौजूद हैं. इसमें दुनिया की सबसे महंगी शराब से लेकर सबसे अच्छे खाने और अन्य सुविधाएं शामिल हैं. आइए इसके बारे में जानते हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:17 AM IST

Train नहीं बल्कि चलता फिर घर है, जानिए इस शासक की रहस्यमयी ट्रेन के बारे में!

Train Journey Of Kim Jong UN: दुनिया में एक ऐसा भी शासक है जिसकी ट्रेन हमेशा चर्चा में रहती है, ये और कोई नहीं बल्कि किम जोंग उन की ट्रेन है. इस ट्रेन की चर्चा पहली बार तब हुई थी जब कुछ साल पहले किम जोंग उन अपनी पहली यात्रा पर चीन पहुंचे थे. किम अपनी पत्नी री सोल जू के साथ इस यात्रा पर पहुंचे थे और चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से मुलाकात की थी. उस समय इस ट्रेन के बारे में कई रहस्य सामने आए थे.

