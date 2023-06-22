Low Blood Pressure: लो बीपी की दिक्कत है होने पर अपनाएं ये तरीके, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना
Low Blood Pressure: लो बीपी की दिक्कत है होने पर अपनाएं ये तरीके, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना

 Low Blood Pressure: लो बीपी की समस्या से आजकल ज्यादातर लोग परेशान हैं.  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि लो बीपी के क्या लक्षण होते हैं? और इसको किस तरह से कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Low Blood Pressure: लो बीपी की दिक्कत है होने पर अपनाएं ये तरीके, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना

How To Treat Low Blood Pressure: लो बीपी की समस्या से आजकल ज्यादातर लोग परेशान हैं. वहीं कुछ लोग इस तरह की दिक्कत को नजरअंदाज भी कर देते हैं. लेकिन ऐसा करना आपके लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है. इसलिए लो बीपी के लक्षण दिकते ही उसका इलाज करें. वैसे तो लो बीपी के लक्षण जल्दी दिखाई नहीं देते हैं लेकिन फिर भी इसको नजरअंदाज करना आपको भारी पड़ सकता है.चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि लो बीपी के क्या लक्षण होते हैं? और इसको किस तरह से कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं?

